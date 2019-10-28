Ram Charan Reveals He Was 'Disappointed' With The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Team

Ram Charan, the one and only 'Mega Power Star' of Telugu cinema, enjoys a strong fan following due to his dashing looks and charming screen presence. Now, the young hero is in the limelight for a surprising reason. During a recent interaction with the media, the Naayak star said that he was supposed to play an important character in his second production, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, however, the team removed his role at the scripting stage itself. He added that he was quite 'disappointed' by this move as he wanted to act alongside Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi had shared screen space in the 2017 release Khaidi No 150, impressing 'Mega' fans with their rocking chemistry. As such, many feel that the makers of Sye Raa should have retained the Yevadu hero's role, making the magnum opus an even more memorable affair for all concerned.

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa was a historical drama that revolved around the exploits of a 'forgotten' hero while highlighting the dark side of the British Rule. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, featured Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the leading ladies opposite Chiranjeevi. Sudeep, Bhojpuri hero and Tollywood villain Ravi Kishan, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Niharika Konidela, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu too were a part of Sye Raa.

Coming back to Ram Charan, he is working on RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The film, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, revolves around the fictional adventures of two real-life freedom fighters. RRR stars Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Tamil actor-director Samuthirakani too are a part of the cast.

RRR is slated to arrive in theatres in July 2020.

Ram Charan is also likely to play a 'special role' in Chiru 152, directed by Koratala Siva.

Ram Charan To Appear In Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie?