    Ram Charan In RRR: Is This The Actor’s Look From The Much-awaited Movie?

    By Manu
    Ram Charan' next film, which is SS Rajamouli's RRR, might be more than a year away from its release but the wait for the movie is indeed a fruitful one since his fans could see their favourite star in one of the most-awaited upcoming Indian movies.

    During the recently conducted press meet, it was revealed that Ram Charan would be seen essaying the role of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film. It was also revealed that no special poster of the actors would be revealed as their birthday special posters.

    Ram Charan is expected to spot a completely different getup for the film. Meanwhile, a recent picture of Ram Charan has surfaced on internet, which has garnered the interest of his fans and followers.

    Varun Tej, cousin of Ram Charan, took to his social media accounts to send out a selfie taken by Ram Charan, featuring the F2 actor as well. It has the description "Randomly bumped into Mr.C in Cali!". Take a look at the photo here.

    Ram Charan's trimmed beard look as well as the twirled moustache has gained the attention. The hairstyle too has been noted by the audiences. Well, it needs to be known whether the actor will be seen a similar getup in RRR or not.

