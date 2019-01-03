 »   »   »  Ram Charan’s Diet & His Amazing Transformation For Vinaya Vidheya Rama Will Leave You In Awe!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film will be coming out in the theatres in this month itself and the Ram Charan starrer has been scheduled to grace the big screens on January 11, 2018. The expectations are indeed huge on this movie and Ram Charan looks stunning as usual in this film. At the same time, the actor has underwent physical transformation for this movie, which has left the audiences in awe. The actor has indeed put a lot of hard work for the perfection of the character. Read on to know more.
The Physical Transfomration
The trailer of Vinaya Vidheya Rama had hit the online circuits a week ago and it had rightly opened to a grand reception. The audiences were left in awe, especially towards the final portions of the trailer when they saw Ram Charan flexing his muscles. At the same time, the makers of the film too had come up with a brand new poster of the movie. Ram Charan's macho look from the poster of the film did impress one and all. Audiences have been showering praises on Ram Charan's dedication
The Hard Work
Reportedly, Ram Charan went an extensive training for the character. Reportedly, he underwent a training under Rakesh Udiyara. He had prescribed a special diet plan for Ram Charan.
|
The Diet Plan
It was Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni, who took to her Instagram page, to sent out the diet plan that Ram Charan had followed. The photo of the complete diet plan has been sent out through the post.
12 Hours Of Fasting
It has been revealed that Ram Charan had to fast for 12 hours every day and he was also asked to stay away from Red Meat and Dairy products. The diet was 3 weeks long one. Well, this rightly shows the amount of hard work that he has put in for the character.