Ram Charan Scores A Compelling Win Over Mahesh Babu & Jr NTR Once Again!

Maha Shivaratri Special Shows

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Telugu movie buffs got a special treat in the form of the special midnight shows of movies, which were organised in the different theatres at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad.

The Number Of Shows That The Films Had

It was Geetha Govindam that led the pack with as many as nine shows. Rangasthalam had three special shows whereas Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu had two special shows at midnight.

Rangasthalama's Collections

Reportedly, Rangasthalam were played in two different theatres and it received grand responses. According to the reports, the Ram Charan movie collected Rs 93,185 from Devi theatre and Rs 47,246 from San 70.

Rangasthalam Wins

With such staggering collections, Rangasthalam emerged as the top grosser with a total collection of Rs 1,40, 431. Bharat Ane Nenu which collected Rs 96,550 and Aravinda Sametha that collected Rs 63,631 are at the second and third spots respectively.

The Other Films That Were Screened

A good number of other Telugu movies were also screened. Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala, Mahanati, RX100, Kaidhi No 150 etc., were also the prominent movies that had midnight shows.