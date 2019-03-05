English
    Ram Charan Scores A Compelling Win Over Mahesh Babu & Jr NTR Once Again!

    By Manu
    |

    A lot has been talked about Ram Charan's Rangasthalam, the film that really was a big turning point in the young actor's acting career. Apart from emerging as a huge commercial success, it also won rave reviews from the critics and the audiences. Ram Charan received a whole lot of praises for his acting chops in the movie. Along with Rangasthalam, Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam were the Telugu movies of 2018, which were among the top box office grossers. It is quite well known to one and all that Ram Charan's Rangasthalam comfortably emerged as the topper among all these. Now, once again Ram Charan has scored a compelling win over Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others and this time, on the special occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Keep reading to get the interesting details regarding this.

    Maha Shivaratri Special Shows

    On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the Telugu movie buffs got a special treat in the form of the special midnight shows of movies, which were organised in the different theatres at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad.

    The Number Of Shows That The Films Had

    It was Geetha Govindam that led the pack with as many as nine shows. Rangasthalam had three special shows whereas Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu had two special shows at midnight.

    Rangasthalama's Collections

    Reportedly, Rangasthalam were played in two different theatres and it received grand responses. According to the reports, the Ram Charan movie collected Rs 93,185 from Devi theatre and Rs 47,246 from San 70.

    Rangasthalam Wins

    With such staggering collections, Rangasthalam emerged as the top grosser with a total collection of Rs 1,40, 431. Bharat Ane Nenu which collected Rs 96,550 and Aravinda Sametha that collected Rs 63,631 are at the second and third spots respectively.

    The Other Films That Were Screened

    A good number of other Telugu movies were also screened. Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala, Mahanati, RX100, Kaidhi No 150 etc., were also the prominent movies that had midnight shows.

