 »   »   »  Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama Completes Censor Formalities; Deets Inside

The talented and handsome Ram Charan is one of the most talented and successful stars in the Telugu film industry. The 'Mega Power Star' enjoys a food fan following because of his humble nature and impressive screen presence. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film is an action-drama and it's touted to be a Sankranthi feast for the movie goers.

Now, here is the latest update about Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

The film has completed its censor formalities and been passed with a U/A certificate. The CBFC has also not asked the makers to make any cuts to the film, whatsoever. With the censor formalities out of the way, the film is now set to keep its date with the fans.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a Boyapati Sreenu directorial and it has tremendous mass appeal.

The film also features the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the lead and it's the second Telugu movie of her career. The Vivegam actor Vivek Oberoi is playing the baddie in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. His scenes with 'Mr C' are likely to be a highlight of the film.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is set to release on January 11, 2019. The buzz is that it is going to open well at the box office.