English
 »   »   »  Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama Completes Censor Formalities; Deets Inside

Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama Completes Censor Formalities; Deets Inside

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The talented and handsome Ram Charan is one of the most talented and successful stars in the Telugu film industry. The 'Mega Power Star' enjoys a food fan following because of his humble nature and impressive screen presence. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film is an action-drama and it's touted to be a Sankranthi feast for the movie goers.

    Now, here is the latest update about Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    The film has completed its censor formalities and been passed with a U/A certificate. The CBFC has also not asked the makers to make any cuts to the film, whatsoever. With the censor formalities out of the way, the film is now set to keep its date with the fans.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a Boyapati Sreenu directorial and it has tremendous mass appeal.

    The film also features the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani in the lead and it's the second Telugu movie of her career. The Vivegam actor Vivek Oberoi is playing the baddie in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. His scenes with 'Mr C' are likely to be a highlight of the film.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is set to release on January 11, 2019. The buzz is that it is going to open well at the box office.

    Read more about: ram charan vinaya vidheya rama
    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue