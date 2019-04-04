Ram Charan's Viral Post About Pawan Kalyan Might Upset Fans

Ram Charan, the resident 'Mega Power Star' of Telugu cinema, just took to Facebook and urged his fans to support actor and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Praising the party's manifesto, the Rangasthalam actor said that it gives equal importance to different sections of the society. He also wished the party's candidates good luck for the electoral battle and congratulation his 'babai' for beginning a new chapter in life.

"Excellent manifesto giving priority to all sectors of the society. A new wave in politics. Congrats Kalyan Babai and best wishes to all the candidates of JanaSena Party!#VoteForGlass#JANASENARevolution2019," added the actor.

Ram Charan's heartfelt message clearly indicates that the Mega family has decided to back Pawan Kalyan, which might upset Nandamuri fans big time

Interestingly, Ram Charan's cousin Niharika has already started campaigning for her dad Naga Babu who will be contesting on a JSP ticket during the Lok Sabha polls. All in all, Pawan Kalyan's campaign has received a major boost which could make a big difference.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama which turned out to be a box office dud. At present, he has RRR in his kitty which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, touted to be a magnum opus, also features Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Most Read: Naga Babu's INTERESTING Comments About Lakshmi's NTR; He Also Opens Up About Chiranjeevi Biopic!