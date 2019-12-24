Ram Charan Showers Praises On Prati Roju Pandaage; Says That The Film Is A Must Watch!

Prati Roju Pandaage, the Sai Dharam Tej starrer that released a few days ago is winning hearts. The film has won praises from various quarters and now, none other than Ram Charan has opined about this film. Reportedly, the actor who watched the movie recently took to his official Facebook page to pen down a note and in that, Ram Charan has mentioned that Prati Roju Pandaage is a must-watch. Along with that, he also has congratulated the entire team for the fabulous work.

"Prati Roju Pandage is a must watch for the values that are cleverly weaved into entertainment... Good job Tej, Maruthi and the whole team!!," Ram Charan wrote on his Facebook page.

This Facebook post by Ram Charan has gained widespread attention and it has received a good number of likes and shares within a few minutes.

Meanwhile, Prati Roju Pandaage is enjoying a fine run in theatres across the globe. The film, which hit theatres on December 20, 2019 has catered well to its target audiences. Reportedly, the Prati Roju Pandaage minted around Rs 23 crore on its first weekend at the worldwide box office. Now, the stage is perfectly set for the film to enjoy a long run and a big hit is on the way.

Prati Roju Pandaage has been directed by Maruthi Dasari. It is the second release Sai Dharam Tej in the year 2019, after Chithralahari, which had hit theatres in April. Along with Sai Dharam Tej and Rashi Khanna, Prati Roju Pandaage also features Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, Vijayakumar and others in important roles.