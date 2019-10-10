Ram Charan To Appear In Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva Movie?

Chiranjeevi's next film is with director Koratala Siva and the movie will be bankrolled by Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments. Now, if some of the reports that have come up are anything to go by, this upcoming film will have the presence of Ram Charan, as an actor as well.

It is being said that Ram Charan might be seen playing a special appearance in the flashback sequences of this movie. Rumour has it that Ram Charan might play Chiranjeevi's younger version in this upcoming movie. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this yet.

Nothing much has been revealed about the character that Chiranjeevi plays in the movie. Details regarding the same are expected to be unveiled soon by the makers. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be an entertainer and will have an important social message to convey.

The Pooja ceremony of Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva movie was held on Tuesday (October 8, 2019). Reportedly, popular cinematographer Thirru has been roped in to helm the camera department of this upcoming big movie. The team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the leading lady of the film as well.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan had come together on screen in films like Magadheera and Bruce Lee. In both these movies, Megastar Chiranjeevi had appeared in cameo roles. There were rumours that Ram Charan might be seen making a cameo appearance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, but it turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is continuing its victorious run in theatres and now, it has entered the second week of the run. The film, which won good reviews from the critics, has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. If reports are anything to go by, the Chiranjeevi starrer has pocketed some of the major non-Baahubali records.