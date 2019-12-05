Ram Charan To Attend Sarileru Neekevvaru's Pre-release Event?

Sarileru Neekevvaru, the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu, is about a month away from its release and the discussions surrounding the pre-release event, which is expected to be a grand one, are ruling online circuits. Audiences are eager to know who the chief guest of the event will be and the rumours doing the rounds reveal that Mahesh Babu is trying to bring in Ram Charan for the event and Mega Powestar might be the honorary guest of the Sarileru Neekevvaru pre-release event.

It is known to all that Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan do share a close bond. It would be a treat for fans to see these two top stars sharing the same stage.

Earlier, it was Jr NTR who had attended the pre-release event of Bharat Ane Nenu, the Mahesh Babu starrer, which had hit theatres in 2018. For the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu's subsequent release Maharshi, which was also the 25th movie of the superstar, popular young actor Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh stepped in as the major guests.

Well, let us wait for an official announcement from the team to know more about the pre-release event. In all likelihood, the grand event is expected to be held in January 2020, the same month as the release date of the movie.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with the works of his next venture RRR, which is shaping up as one of the biggest Telugu projects ever. The SS Rajamouli directorial also features Jr NTR in the lead role. The film will be releasing in multiple languages.

As far as Sarileru Neekevvaru is concerned, the teaser had already created a huge impact and similarly, the first song too has gained huge popularity. The team will be coming up with new songs every Monday. According to reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer has been slated to hit theatres on January 11, 2020, as a Sankranti release.