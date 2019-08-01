English
    Ram Charan To Be Part Of This Ace Filmmaker’s Next?

    Ram Charan, the resident 'Mega Power Star' of the Telugu film industry, is currently busy with his second production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest movies of the year. Now, here is some terrific news for the Magadheera hero's die-hard fans. According to reports, Ram Charan is likely to make a 'special appearance'/cameo in Chiru 152, which marks Chiranjeevi's maiden collaboration with top filmmaker Koratala Siva. The buzz is that the 'Mega Heroes' will be sharing screen space in the eagerly-awaited movie much to the delight of movie buffs.

    Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan previously shared screen space in Bruce Lee and proved that they are a deadly team. Many feel that their chemistry was one of the main highlights of the action movie. The two also grooved together in Khaidi No150, which was produced by the young hero himself. As such, Ram Charan's association with Chiru 152 could add a new dimension to the film.

    In case you did not know, Chiru 152 is a commercial movie with political undertones. The Gang Leader hero will be playing a double role in the movie, which might help him showcase his versatility to the fullest. Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is likely to play the female lead in the movie and this might help it click with a pan-India audience.

    Coming back to Ram Charan, he is gearing up to begin the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to release on October 2, 2019. He is also working on SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead. The historical drama, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, is likely to release in 2020. Many feel that RRR has the potential to establish its young heroes as global sensations.

    So, will Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan be able to work their magic on the big screen again? Tell us in the space below.

    Source: Tollywood.Net

    Read more about: ram charan chiru 152 chiranjeevi
    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
