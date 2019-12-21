    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ram Charan To Team Up With Thani Oruvan's Director?

      By
      |

      While Ram Charan's next major release will be RRR, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding his next venture after the SS Rajamouli directorial. Adding to it, another rumour has popped up that Tamil film-maker Mohan Raja, who directed the blockbuster Tamil movie Thani Oruvan, is planning a Telugu movie with Ram Charan in the lead role.

      Ram Charan To Team Up With Thani Oruvans Director?

      If reports are to be believed, Mohan Raja was expected to start Thani Oruvan 2 as his next project Since Jayam Ravi will be busy with the works of Ponniyin Selvan, the shoot of which has already begun, Thani Oruvan 2 has delayed. Rumour has it that in the meantime, Mohan Raja is planning a project with Ram Charan. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.

      Interestingly, Ram Charan himself had played the lead role in Dhruva, which was the Telugu remake of Mohan Raja's movie Thani Oruvan. Dhruva, which had hit theatres in 2017 had emerged as a huge hit at the box office. If the reports regarding Ram Charan project turns out to be true, it would turn out to be the debut directorial venture of the director in Telugu.

      Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with the works of his next venture RRR and the works of the movie are progressing. The film, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role, is a pan-Indian movie and is expected to take over the big screens in July 2020. The big-budget venture features Ram Charan in the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju.

      At the same time, Ram Charan is also producing Chiranjeevi's next movie, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot of the film is expected to commence soon. Rumours are doing the rounds that Ram Charan will be seen doing a special appearance in the film.

      (Source: Indiaglitz)

      Read more about: ram charan
      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue