Ram Charan To Team Up With Thani Oruvan's Director?

While Ram Charan's next major release will be RRR, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding his next venture after the SS Rajamouli directorial. Adding to it, another rumour has popped up that Tamil film-maker Mohan Raja, who directed the blockbuster Tamil movie Thani Oruvan, is planning a Telugu movie with Ram Charan in the lead role.

If reports are to be believed, Mohan Raja was expected to start Thani Oruvan 2 as his next project Since Jayam Ravi will be busy with the works of Ponniyin Selvan, the shoot of which has already begun, Thani Oruvan 2 has delayed. Rumour has it that in the meantime, Mohan Raja is planning a project with Ram Charan. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.

Interestingly, Ram Charan himself had played the lead role in Dhruva, which was the Telugu remake of Mohan Raja's movie Thani Oruvan. Dhruva, which had hit theatres in 2017 had emerged as a huge hit at the box office. If the reports regarding Ram Charan project turns out to be true, it would turn out to be the debut directorial venture of the director in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with the works of his next venture RRR and the works of the movie are progressing. The film, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role, is a pan-Indian movie and is expected to take over the big screens in July 2020. The big-budget venture features Ram Charan in the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju.

At the same time, Ram Charan is also producing Chiranjeevi's next movie, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot of the film is expected to commence soon. Rumours are doing the rounds that Ram Charan will be seen doing a special appearance in the film.

(Source: Indiaglitz)