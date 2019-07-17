Ram Charan Wants Prabhas Starrer Saaho To Be A Hit For This Reason? Inside Deets Out!

There's no denying that 2017 was a wonderful year for Prabhas. The Tollywood hero became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Baahubali 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film's success virtually made him a pan-India star, helping him scale new heights. With 2017 in the past, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, slated to release on August 15, 2019, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which might help it open on a good note.

Now, here is some exciting news about Saaho. Apparently, just like several 'Darlings', Ram Charan too is praying for Saaho's success. The Prabhas starrer is going to get a pan-India release, just like Baahubali 2. Many feel that if it does well in the Hindi belt, it might end up helping Ram Charan-produced Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is slated to get a big release up North.

However, if Saaho under-performs, it might adversely affect the next few multilingual releases. All in all, Ram Charan has a big reason to keep an eye on Saaho.

Saaho, directed by young filmmaker Sujeeth, is an 'action-entertainer' that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff too are a part of the cast.

On the other hand, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period-drama that features Chiranjeevi in the titular role and marks his return to the big screen after two years. The film, likely to release this October, has Tamannaah and Nayanthara as the female leads. Vijay Sethupathi, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, MLA baddie Ravi Kishan and Sudeep too are a part of the cast.