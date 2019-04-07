English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: When RGV Said That He Hates Celebrating His Birthday!

    By
    |

    Director Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most talented and competent storytellers in the Telugu film industry. The star filmmaker has won the love of countless fans due to his unique style of direction, bold nature and never give up attitude. During his chequered career, RGV has collaborated with the likes of Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Today (April 7, 2019), the maverick director turns a year older much to the delight of his well-wishers.

    Interestingly, unlike his peers, RGV is not too fond of celebrating his birthday. A few years ago, in one of trademark tweets, the Antham filmmaker had revealed had he hates his special day as it is associated with 'fake love'.

    Ram Gopal Varma

    "My so called Happy Birthday is being made a vey Unhappy Birthday by inundating it with fake and reasonless luv. I any day prefer the hate. Neither the best wishes of my well-wishers will make my birthday better nor the curses of my haters will make it worse," (sic) he had tweeted.

    It seems that RGV's logic is just as quirky as the man himself.

    On the professional front, 'Ramu' is in the limelight because of his controversial film Lakshmi's NTR which hit screens on March 29, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, featuring P Vijay Kumar and Yagna Shetty in the lead, revolves around the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR and his second.

    Most Read: Ram Gopal Varma Rejected Balakrishna's NTR Biopic For This Shocking Reason!

    Read more about: ram gopal varma
    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue