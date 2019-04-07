Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: When RGV Said That He Hates Celebrating His Birthday!

Director Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most talented and competent storytellers in the Telugu film industry. The star filmmaker has won the love of countless fans due to his unique style of direction, bold nature and never give up attitude. During his chequered career, RGV has collaborated with the likes of Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Today (April 7, 2019), the maverick director turns a year older much to the delight of his well-wishers.

Interestingly, unlike his peers, RGV is not too fond of celebrating his birthday. A few years ago, in one of trademark tweets, the Antham filmmaker had revealed had he hates his special day as it is associated with 'fake love'.

"My so called Happy Birthday is being made a vey Unhappy Birthday by inundating it with fake and reasonless luv. I any day prefer the hate. Neither the best wishes of my well-wishers will make my birthday better nor the curses of my haters will make it worse," (sic) he had tweeted.

It seems that RGV's logic is just as quirky as the man himself.

On the professional front, 'Ramu' is in the limelight because of his controversial film Lakshmi's NTR which hit screens on March 29, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, featuring P Vijay Kumar and Yagna Shetty in the lead, revolves around the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR and his second.

Most Read: Ram Gopal Varma Rejected Balakrishna's NTR Biopic For This Shocking Reason!