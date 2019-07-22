English
    RGV Fined By Hyderabad Police For Violating Traffic Rules; Teases Them With Twitter Post!

    Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seems to love being involved in controversies. Like he didn't have enough to deal with already, the director has yet again got himself in trouble. Yesterday, he shared a video on Twitter, in which, he is seen riding triples on a motorbike. RGV and director Ajay Bhupathi were the pillion riders, while another director Agsthya was seen riding the bike. The trio was riding through the city to watch iSmart Shankar in Moosapet. The video grabbed a lot of attention as none of them wore a helmet.

    Upon watching the video, a Twitter user informed the Cyberabad police about the violation. Reciprocating immediately, the department issued a traffic violation challan in the name of the bike owner. However, RGV didn't sound guilty about his act as he proudly shared the video and wrote, "Where is the Police? ..I think they are all inside the theatres watching #issmartshankar @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @ramsayz @NabhaNatesh @AgerwalNidhhi." (-sic)

    To which Cyberabad Traffic responded, "Thanks @RGVzoomin for reporting Traffic Violations. We expect the same responsibility in actually following the Traffic rules your self. By the way, why only theaters?, Traffic Police see a lot of drama, circus like below on roads every minute." - (sic)

    Just when everyone thought RGV might have learned his lesson, the filmmaker yet again surprised us by taunting the cops with another post. Replying to the Cyberabad Traffic Police's post, he wrote, "😘😘😘😘😍😍😍😍 @cyberabadpolice gaaru, I loveeeee uuuuuuuuu and I want to kiss u non stop for 39 days for the fantaaaaastic work u are doing and if I had a second daughter I would have requested u to be my son in law🙏" - (sic)

    What do you have to say about RGVs new drama? Let us know in the comments below!

    RAM GOPAL VARMA News

    Read more about: ram gopal varma ismart shankar
