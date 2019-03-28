Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Shocking Announcement, Enrages Mega Fans

Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most popular filmmakers in Tollywood, is no stranger to controversy. The Antham director has every now and then made outrageous comments about the likes of Sunny Leone and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and proved that he is one outspoken individual. Now, RGV is in the limelight for a surprising reason. In a shocking development, he tweeted that he is set to contest against Pawan Kalyan in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and left fans in a state of shock.

"I am contesting against @PawanKalyan in Bhimavaram ..Await DETAILS," he tweeted.

The Siva director added that his nomination papers were accepted due to 'special permission' from the 'very top'.

"Inspite of nominations stopping I got special permission from the very top to contest against @PawanKalyan Await DETAILS," he tweeted.

RGV shares an uneasy equation with the Gabbar Singh actor. In fact, some time ago, he even instigated Sri Reddy to abuse him in public. He has also trolled his movies big time much to the surprise of Mega fans. As such, this contest is bound to be a personal one.

On the work front, RGV is currently awaiting the release of Lakshmi's NTR which is slated to hit screens on March 29, 2019. The film, featuring P Vijaya Kumar and Yagna Shetty in the lead, revolves around the relationship between 'Anna Garu' and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi and has political undertones.

