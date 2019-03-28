English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Shocking Announcement, Enrages Mega Fans

    By
    |

    Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most popular filmmakers in Tollywood, is no stranger to controversy. The Antham director has every now and then made outrageous comments about the likes of Sunny Leone and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and proved that he is one outspoken individual. Now, RGV is in the limelight for a surprising reason. In a shocking development, he tweeted that he is set to contest against Pawan Kalyan in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and left fans in a state of shock.

    "I am contesting against @PawanKalyan in Bhimavaram ..Await DETAILS," he tweeted.

    The Siva director added that his nomination papers were accepted due to 'special permission' from the 'very top'.

    Ram Gopal Varma

    "Inspite of nominations stopping I got special permission from the very top to contest against @PawanKalyan Await DETAILS," he tweeted.

    RGV shares an uneasy equation with the Gabbar Singh actor. In fact, some time ago, he even instigated Sri Reddy to abuse him in public. He has also trolled his movies big time much to the surprise of Mega fans. As such, this contest is bound to be a personal one.

    On the work front, RGV is currently awaiting the release of Lakshmi's NTR which is slated to hit screens on March 29, 2019. The film, featuring P Vijaya Kumar and Yagna Shetty in the lead, revolves around the relationship between 'Anna Garu' and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi and has political undertones.

    Most Read: Lakshmi's NTR Release Date Controversy: The EC Makes A Statement, Is It Good News For RGV?

    Read more about: ram gopal varma pawan kalyan
    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue