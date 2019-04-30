Ram Gopal Varma Not Allowed To Hold Lakshmi's NTR Press Meet: Fans Upset With Pawan Kalyan

Harini‏ @IamHarini8

Like the way @ysjagan sir condemned the acts of how police detained @RGVzoomin in Vij by not holding a press conf he planned, why not @PawanKalyan sir being an instrumental politician of AP n hailing from movie field not even reacting to the dictatorial governance? #Justasking

KV‏ @VSK39692132

@PawanKalyan this incident happened in the district which is very close to your family! Did you question the then government, which is responsible for this incident. This incident happened due to PUBLICITY savy CM who stopped the crowd to take an documentary Shame!!

NAVEEN KOLLI‏ @navinkolli

It should be upto PK right to react like the way RGV fighting for his right. It's not a state issue unless good amount of people suffer with their fundamental rights. Else rgv has to approach PK help then u expect reply. Jagan connected to issue indirectly FYI.

John Abraham‏ @AbrahamG43

Film industry made @PawanKalyan #PowerStar and gave lot of money, but why's he not supporting @RGVzoomin and #LakshmisNTR release in #AndhraPradesh? Because now he's getting bigger package from @ncbn.