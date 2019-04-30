Ram Gopal Varma Not Allowed To Hold Lakshmi's NTR Press Meet: Fans Upset With Pawan Kalyan
The Ram Gopal Varma-directed Lakshmi's NTR hit screens in Telangana on March 29, 2019 and opened to a terrific response at the box office, beating the NTR biopic. Sadly, the film was not allowed to release in Andhra Pradesh due to a court order. More than a month after its initial release, the 'Vennupotu story' is all set to release in Andhra Pradesh. On Sunday (April 28, 2019), RGV was supposed to announce the official release date during a press meet in Vijayawada. However, this did not happen as the authorities evicted him from the city. Following this, YS Jagan attacked the ruling party for 'misusing' its power. However, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan chose not to comment on the matter which created a great of buzz amongst movie buffs. Here are the top Twitter reactions.
Harini @IamHarini8
Like the way @ysjagan sir condemned the acts of how police detained @RGVzoomin in Vij by not holding a press conf he planned, why not @PawanKalyan sir being an instrumental politician of AP n hailing from movie field not even reacting to the dictatorial governance? #Justasking
KV @VSK39692132
@PawanKalyan this incident happened in the district which is very close to your family! Did you question the then government, which is responsible for this incident. This incident happened due to PUBLICITY savy CM who stopped the crowd to take an documentary Shame!!
NAVEEN KOLLI @navinkolli
It should be upto PK right to react like the way RGV fighting for his right. It's not a state issue unless good amount of people suffer with their fundamental rights. Else rgv has to approach PK help then u expect reply. Jagan connected to issue indirectly FYI.
John Abraham @AbrahamG43
Film industry made @PawanKalyan #PowerStar and gave lot of money, but why's he not supporting @RGVzoomin and #LakshmisNTR release in #AndhraPradesh? Because now he's getting bigger package from @ncbn.
Lakshmi's NTR, featuring P Vijay Kumar and Yagna Shetty in the lead roles, revolves around the relationship between Annagaru and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy while portraying Chandrababu Naidu in a less than favourable light.
It will be worth watching if it is able to eventually get a proper release in Andhra Pradesh.