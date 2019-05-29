English
    Ram Gopal Varma Posts Photo From Girls Hostel, Tweeple React In The Most Unexpected Way Possible

    Exactly two months ago, noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Lakshmi's NTR opened to a thunderous response at the box office and impressed fans. The film, produced by Rakesh Reddy, revolved the relationship between NTR and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi and showed Chandrababu Naidu in less-than-favourable light. Now, RGV is in the limelight for a surprising reason. The Antham director recently posted a photo from a girls hostel and grabbed plenty of attention. In it, he is seen chilling with a few young girls and having a blast.

    "This is a room i stayed for more than 2 years in Siddhardha engineering college hostel back in my student days ..it has now become a girls hostel and these lovely girls are it's present room mates ..I used to have a Sridevi poster stuck on the wall behind me," he tweeted.

    As expected, this witty post created a great deal of buzz on social media with several fans giving shocking reactions.

    DITYA @RGVaditya

    Woww Ramu garu such a Great memories and feeling veryyy happyy to see the room you stayed back then in your clg days.. you must be very Happy noww..

    Lokesh Yaski @lokesh_yaski

    That glowing and humble face of yours clearly tells how much respect and love you show towards women when you are around them. People see and believe what they hear they do not understand the true intensions or emotions behind. Salute to your mind @RGVzoomin .

    Hitesh bhalla @Hiteshbhalla6

    Learnt a lot from your movies about direction....you are truly a splendid source for me ...wants to assist you in direction...my memories are connected with "SATYA"...a masterpiece that completely changes my perception towards cinema!

    Thrishika @Thrishika4

    How can you be soo honest.... And b/w they're so lucky to get a picture with the most honest person like u

    It is indeed nice to see RGV, who has often been trolled for his bold posts, grabbing attention for a good reason.

    Read: Ram Gopal Varma Rejected Balakrishna's NTR Biopic For This Shocking Reason!

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
