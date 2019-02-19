English
    Ram Gopal Varma Rejected Balakrishna's NTR Biopic For This Shocking Reason!

    Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is currently gearing up for the release of his controversial film Lakshmi's NTR, which highlights the relationship between Lakshmi Parvathy and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR. The film's trailer, which was released on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2019), became the talk of the talk as it showed the Nandamuri family in bad light. During a recent interview with a leading channel, RGV spoke about Lakshmi's NTR and also revealed why he refused to direct Balakrishna's NTR Biopic.

    While speaking about rejecting the NTR Biopic, the Antham director said that Balakrishna's film about NTR was 'pointless' as it did not deal with the mass leader's relationship with Lakshmi Parvathy. He added that NTR's achievements as a politician were mere incidents whereas the Lakshmi Parvathy saga was the 'real deal'.

    "If you're making a movie on Mahatma Gandhi's life, there is no point in making it if we are not going to show his fight with Britishers. Similarly, NTR's life as a superstar and gaining stardom are just incidents, but the real drama started when Lakshmi Parvathi entered his life. There is no point in making a biopic if you're not showing that," he added.

    He also revealed that Balakrishna had indirectly inspired him to make Lakshmi's NTR.

    Revealing more about Lakshmi's NTR, RGV said that it highlights the 'unknown side' of NTR's personality.

    "As NTR happens to be a public figure, anyone could make a movie on him and I'm trying to show the world the unseen aspect," he added.

    On a related note, after RGV and Teja refused to direct the NTR biopic, NBK roped in Krish. NTR Kathanayakudu hit screens on February 9, 2019, and tanked at the box office. The second part, NTR Mahanayakudu, will arrive in theatres on February 22, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
