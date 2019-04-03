English
    Ram Gopal Varma's Explosive Tweet About Jr NTR Takes Social Media By Storm

    By
    |

    Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most controversial directors in Tollywood, is currently in the limelight due to his latest film Lakshmi's NTR which has emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. The film, revolving around the relationship between NTR and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi, has heavy political undertones as it projects the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a 'vennupotu' while touching on the infamous Viceroy House incident.

    With Lakshmi's NTR winning hearts, RGV has once again made a shocking remark about CBN and his family. In his post, the Antham director said that Jr NTR and not Nara Lokesh is the true heir to the TDP which ruffled a few feathers.

    As expected, this explosive comment created a buzz on social media and resulted in a debate between fans.

    Chennai NTR & Thalapathy fan @mabbuboycott

    As a hardcore Tarak fan, I don't want Tarak Anna in politics at least for next 15 years.. He is in peak position now.. Rey picha na dash, ma Tarak Anna Ni vadiley Rey.. Edo happy ga unam.. Gelaku Ra dash.

    @pothatla

    NT. Jr @tarak9999 can get @JaiTDP Telugu desham party in his hands if TDP defeat in this election. Because in 2025 @ncbn become almost 80,@naralokesh don't have knowledge, capacity, charisma to build TDP. So,inevitably NTR. Jr get his right what he should be get from NTR. Sr.

    Sujitha Varma @varma_sujitha

    I just seen all the comments And watched the movie though Is this the society we are living in..??
    How can someone A director or whoever can disrespect A man like the honourable chief minister SHAMELESSLY and the movie doesn't seems like biopic

    M M.khan @khanorion

    Sir You are Correct Jr NTR Should be the Leader of TDP Party He Can Stand on Real Party Values

    Sudheer @Sudheer61581569

    We are not voting for NTR.. we are voting for @ncbn .. we are concerned about what happened.. we just need CBN as our CM for our state development

    It will be worth watching if the Young Tiger reacts to RGV's controversial remarks. Meanwhile, Tarak is currently shooting for RRR which is an SS Rajamouli movie and also has Ram Charan in the lead.

    Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Draw Inspiration From This Bollywood Star?

    jr ntr rgv
