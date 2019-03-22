English
    Ram Gopal Varma's Movie Lakshmi's NTR To Be Postponed Again? Details Inside

    Last year, Ram Gopal Varma suffered a big setback when his highly-ambitious Officer opened to a terrible response at the box office and ended up being a complete disaster. To make matters worse, it received negative reviews from all corners and became an embarrassment for all concerned. With the Officer debacle in the past, RGV is currently awaiting the release of Lakshmi's NTR which is one of the most controversial movies of the year.

    The film, revolving around the relationship between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy, is slated to hit screens on March 29, 2019.

    Ram Gopal Varma

    Now, in a shocking development, it seems that Lakshmi's NTR might not be able to keep its date with fans. The film is yet to receive censor clearance and this might prove to be a problem for it. If Lakshmi's NTR fails to release as planned, it might end up hitting screens only after the Andhra Pradesh elections on April 11, 2019 which is likely to affect its prospects big time.

    Lakshmi's NTR features theatre artiste P Vijaya Kumar as NTR and Sandalwood beauty Yagna Shetty as Lakshmi Parvathy. Actor Sritej too is a part of the cast and plays the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

    So, will Lakshmi's NTR hit screens on time? Tell us what you think.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 18:34 [IST]
