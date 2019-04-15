English
    Ram Gopal Varma's Naughty Comments To An Anchor Will Leave You Amused!

    By Manu
    It's rather very interesting to see Ram Gopal Varma's interviews and less often we have seen him dodging controversial questions. He never shies away from voicing his opinion but what caught the attention of the netizens recently was a naughty comment that the director made to an anchor during a recent interview.

    It was in a recent interview with Friday Poster Channel that Ram Gopal Varma made this comment to the interviewer. It was towards the end of the interview that Ram Gopal Varma made a naughty comment. "Thank you so much. Shall I tell you something? You are the most beautiful journalist who have ever interviewed me," the director said to the anchor.

    The anchor was seemingly surprised and happy to hear those comments and as a reply, the anchor added that she hopes that she would be able to do a full-fledged interview of the director once again. To this he replied by saying,"Any interview. I will give all the interviews to you, so that I can see your face."

    Ram Gopal Varma's comments have definitely gained the attention of the netizens. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma's most recent flick was the film Lakshmi's NTR, which had released in the theatres on March 29, 2019.

    Read more about: ram gopal varma
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
