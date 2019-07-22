Ram Gopal Varma Scolds Puri Jagannadh After Watching iSmart Shankar; Charmy Kaur Supports Him!

iSmart Shankar has turned out to be the talk in the celebrity circuits as well. The Puri Jagannadh movie has created a huge buzz with the film receiving praises from all quarters. Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma too is in awe of this film, which is entertaining all sections of the audiences.

Most recently, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted regarding iSmart Shankar, which has gained the attention of the netizens. In one of the tweets that has been penned in Telugu, Ram Gopal Varma has asked Puri why he is not making blockbuster movies like this often despite having the capability to do so.

Take a look at the tweet by Ram Gopal Varma...

Interestingly, Charmy Kaur, who is the co-producer of iSmart Shankar, came up with a very interesting reply, supporting Ram Gopal Varma. "Saaaarrrrrr I told @purijagan sooo many times .. full meals is Wat his fans want n entertainment is his biggest usp .. #ismartshankar proved that now u scold him more n more .. so that this history continues ", the actress-producer replied. (-sic)

This interesting Twitter conversation has won the hearts of iSmart Shankar fans. For the uninitiated, Ram Gopal Varma and Puri Jagannadh share a very good rapport between themselves. The iSmart Shankar director had worked as an assistant to Ram Gopal Varma before becoming an independent filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma and team iSmart Shankar had hogged the headline for another reason as well. Ram Gopal Varma had joined Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur and other cast and crew members to celebrate the success of iSmart Shankar. They celebrated the big occasion and in one of the videos, Ram Gopal Varma was also seen celebrating in a special away. He opened a champagne bottle and poured it on his own head. This video has gone viral on social media circuits.