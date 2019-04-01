Ram Gopal Varma SHOCKS Everyone With His Comments On Naga Chaitanya & Samantha!

Majili's Trailer

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's next onscreen appearance will be in Majili and recently, the trailer of the film was released. It came out in the online circuits on March 31, 2019 and the audiences were left happy upon viewing the promising trailer. Majili has been slated to release in the theatres on April 5, 2019.

Ram Gopal Varma's Comments

The veteran film-maker came up with a rather interesting take on watching Majili's trailer. He mentioned that upon watching the trailer, he loved Naga Chaitanya more than Samantha in this trailer and also added that he himself is not gay. He also opened up that he was a few pegs down while penning this particular tweet.

He Deleted The Tweet

These comments of Ram Gopal Varma had caught everyone's attention and the Twitterati were in fact shocked to see it. But later, the director removed the tweet but not before these comments went viral on social media.

Well @RGVzoomin may we all be blown by whatever it may be .. cheers ! — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 31, 2019

The Sudden Reply

However, young actor Naga Chaitanya somehow caught the attention of this particular tweet send out by Ram Gopal Varma and he didn't stay away from replying. He wrote "Well @RGVzoomin may we all be blown by whatever it may be .. cheers !" - (sic)