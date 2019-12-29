Ramya Krishnan To Play Vijay Deverakonda’s Mom In ‘Fighter’?

Ramya Krishnan is currently enjoying the huge success of her MX Player web series Queen. Based on the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, the series has Ramya playing the older version of Jayalalithaa, while Anikha and Anjana Jayaprakash played the younger versions. The series was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan.

While the media is waiting for the announcement of Ramya's next project, rumours go around that she has been roped in to play an important role in Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter. Vijay Deverakonda has become the pan-Indian sensation ever since his release of Arjun Reddy. Vijay was eventually seen in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade but none able to achieve the fame of Arjun Reddy.

The Rowdy hero is currently busy with his next flick World Famous Lover. World Famous Lover is a multi-heroine project which stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Raashi Khanna, and Catherine Tresa in lead roles alongside VD. VD took to his social media pages to release the first look posters of the four female leads. The posters gained much attention and became an instant attraction as Vijay looked charming as ever alongside his female co-stars. WFL is a romantic-thriller, which is scheduled for Valentine's Day release. The teaser of the movie will be released on January 3, 2020. Bankrolled by Creative Commercials, the movie is directed by Kranthi Madhav, and the music for the movie is composed by Gopi Sunder.

Vijay's next flick is titled Fighter, which will be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual movie. The movie will be produced by Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar. Bollywood superstar Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter. The movie is reported to be a sports drama. The latest buzz is that Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan has been roped in to play VD's mom in the movie. It is also reported that boxing legend Mike Tyson might play an important cameo role in the movie. However, official confirmation from the makers is pending.

