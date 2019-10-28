    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rana Daggubati Disowns 1945, Accuses Producer Of 'Cheating' Fans

      Rana Daggubati, who became a household name because of the Baahubali series, is arguably one of the most talented young sensations in the Telugu film industry. Now, the dashing hero is in the limelight for a shocking reason. The makers of his highly ambitious war drama 1945, which went on floors a long time ago, recently made a big announcement about its first look launch and this took social media by storm. Reacting to the tweet, Rana Daggubati disowned the movie and asked fans not to 'entertain' any posts about 1945.

      Rana Daggubati also made it clear that 1945 is an 'unfinished film' and implied that its makers are 'cheating' fans.

      "This is an unfinished film with the Producer who had defaulted on monies and on completion. Haven't met them for over a year. This is his idea of raising money in the Markets by cheating more people pls don't entertain this. Thanks," (sic) tweeted Rana Daggubati.

      Rana Daggubati Disowns 1945, Accuses Producer Of Cheating Fans

      Reacting to Rana Daggubati's caustic remarks, Rajarajan SN of K Productions said that the director decides whether a film is 'complete or not' and implied that 1945 will arrive in theatres pretty soon.

      "The Director is the one who decides whether the film is complete or not.. Let the audience decide whether this film is complete or not. Almost 60 days of shoot and crores of money invested, nobody will release an unfinished movie. @Sathyasivadir A director decides the script," (sic) tweeted Rajarajan SN.

      This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.

      In case, you did not know, 1945 features Rana Daggubati in the role of a soldier while highlighting an unknown side of the British rule. It has Regina Cassandra as the leading lady. Actors Nassar and Sathyaraj too are a part of 1945.

      So, is Rana Daggubati justified in disowning 1945? Tell us in the space below

      Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
