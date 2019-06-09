Rana Daggubati’s ‘Dream Girl’ Broke His Heart In The Cruelest Way Possible; Deets Inside!

A Cute Confession

While speaking to a leading website, Rana opened up about his love life and revealed that he was ‘In love' with a senior when he was in the seventh grade. He added that she was everyone's ‘dream girl'.

"I think I was in seventh grade when a new girl joined my school. She was my senior and every boy in the school wanted to talk to her. I had spoken two-three words to her," he said.

She Broke His Heart

Rana went on to reveal that the girl did not even know he existed, which left him heartbroken. In other words, the Baahubali baddie virtually acknowledged that his first love story ended in heartbreak.

His Exact Words

"Four years back, I got a friend suggestion from Facebook, it was her and of course, I immediately sent a request and she accepted! But then, she chatted and asked if we knew each other. She had accepted my FB request because we had lot of mutual friends from high school but she simply couldn't place me. There, she didn't even know I existed."

A Bad Start To 2019

Rana has clearly moved on from the ‘setback' and is one of the most desirable bachelors in the industry today. On the work front, he was last seen in NTR Mahanayakudu, which flopped big time. The film, directed by Krish, saw him play former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

A Busy Time Ahead

At present, he has 1945 and Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty. He will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4, slated to hit screens later this year.