Rana Daggubati’s ‘Dream Girl’ Broke His Heart In The Cruelest Way Possible; Deets Inside!
The suave and charismatic Rana Daggubati is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in the Telugu film industry today. The handsome young stud enjoys a pretty enviable fan following courtesy his impressive screen presence, striking personality, effective performances and bindass nature. During what can be called an eventful career, the Ghazi actor has starred in quite a few big films and proved that he is an inseparable part of the film world. A few years ago, he had opened up about his personal life and made some exciting revelations.
A Cute Confession
While speaking to a leading website, Rana opened up about his love life and revealed that he was ‘In love' with a senior when he was in the seventh grade. He added that she was everyone's ‘dream girl'.
"I think I was in seventh grade when a new girl joined my school. She was my senior and every boy in the school wanted to talk to her. I had spoken two-three words to her," he said.
She Broke His Heart
Rana went on to reveal that the girl did not even know he existed, which left him heartbroken. In other words, the Baahubali baddie virtually acknowledged that his first love story ended in heartbreak.
His Exact Words
"Four years back, I got a friend suggestion from Facebook, it was her and of course, I immediately sent a request and she accepted! But then, she chatted and asked if we knew each other. She had accepted my FB request because we had lot of mutual friends from high school but she simply couldn't place me. There, she didn't even know I existed."
A Bad Start To 2019
Rana has clearly moved on from the ‘setback' and is one of the most desirable bachelors in the industry today. On the work front, he was last seen in NTR Mahanayakudu, which flopped big time. The film, directed by Krish, saw him play former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
A Busy Time Ahead
At present, he has 1945 and Haathi Mere Saathi in his kitty. He will also be seen in the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4, slated to hit screens later this year.
Top 10 Tollywood Actors With Maximum Followers: Not Mahesh Babu Or Allu Arjun, But This Actor Leads!