    Rana Daggubati And Not Prabhas Is The Real Hero Of Baahubali, Feels This Actor

    The veteran actor Suman is one of the most respected names in the Telugu film industry today. The versatile actor enjoys a strong fan following because of his impressive screen presence, bold nature and sincere performances. During his career, he has acted alongside several big stars and this has worked wonders for his career. Now, the Sivaji baddie is in the news for an unexpected reason.

    During a recent interaction with the media, Suman weighed in on the Baahubali movies and said that Rana Daggubati and not Prabhas is the real hero of the franchise.

    Baahubali

    Explaining his statement, he said that Rana's character was stronger that Baahubali and his invincibility remained in fact even in his final scene.

    "Rana is the real hero of Baahubali, not Prabhas. If you notice, it's Rana who falls in the fire and dies in the climax, but Prabhas didn't even touch him. This shows that Rana's character was powerful till the end," he added.

    Suman also praised SS Rajamouli and said that he is a gusty film-maker.

    "It takes a lots of guts to showcase an antagonist's death in such manner and it's possible only for Rajamouli. It's not a big deal if a hero bashes up 40 goons in the climax," said Suman.

    These are some big statements sand they are bound to create a buzz amongst the fans.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
