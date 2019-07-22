Rana Daggubati's Health Rumours Leave Fans Worried; What's The Truth?

Rana Daggubati belongs to those league of Telugu actors with a pan-Indian appeal. It was through his portrayal of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali 2 that he became a very notable figure in the northern part of India. Now, it seems like his large section of fans is a bit worried about some of the rumours that have been doing the rounds in media.

Of late, a few reports had come in regarding Rana Daggubati's health. Speculations have been doing the rounds that the Leader star has been suffering from a kidney-related ailment. One of the recent reports by Greatandhra.com hint that the actor has now been shifted to the US for further treatment.

The report also suggests that according to their sources, Rana Daggubati and his mother have left to the US and a well-renowned nephrologist (one who deals with the matters of the kidneys) will be treating him. The report also adds that the actor has been undergoing treatment in Hyderabad and Mumbai, but couldn't recover completely from the illness.

At the same time, it is also being rumoured that the doctor will decide on whether a kidney transplant is required or not after a series of tests that will be done in the US.

However, none of these reports have been confirmed by Rana Daggubati or his family. Rana Daggubati fans are seemingly worried about these rumours that have gone viral in the online circuits and they are waiting for a clarification from the star himself.

While Rana Daggubati has signed his next film, which is Virata Parvam, it is also being speculated that the actor has not joined the shoot yet. The film, which is being directed by Venu Udugula features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Let us wait for an official word from the star himself to get a clear picture regarding all of these.