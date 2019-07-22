English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rana Daggubati's Health Rumours Leave Fans Worried; What's The Truth?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Rana Daggubati belongs to those league of Telugu actors with a pan-Indian appeal. It was through his portrayal of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali 2 that he became a very notable figure in the northern part of India. Now, it seems like his large section of fans is a bit worried about some of the rumours that have been doing the rounds in media.

    Of late, a few reports had come in regarding Rana Daggubati's health. Speculations have been doing the rounds that the Leader star has been suffering from a kidney-related ailment. One of the recent reports by Greatandhra.com hint that the actor has now been shifted to the US for further treatment.

    Rana Daggubatis Health Rumours Leave Fans Worried; What Is The Truth?

    The report also suggests that according to their sources, Rana Daggubati and his mother have left to the US and a well-renowned nephrologist (one who deals with the matters of the kidneys) will be treating him. The report also adds that the actor has been undergoing treatment in Hyderabad and Mumbai, but couldn't recover completely from the illness.

    At the same time, it is also being rumoured that the doctor will decide on whether a kidney transplant is required or not after a series of tests that will be done in the US.

    However, none of these reports have been confirmed by Rana Daggubati or his family. Rana Daggubati fans are seemingly worried about these rumours that have gone viral in the online circuits and they are waiting for a clarification from the star himself.

    While Rana Daggubati has signed his next film, which is Virata Parvam, it is also being speculated that the actor has not joined the shoot yet. The film, which is being directed by Venu Udugula features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. Let us wait for an official word from the star himself to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

    More

    RANA DAGGUBATI News

    Read more about: rana daggubati
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue