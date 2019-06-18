Rana Daggubati's Strong Comments About Nepotism Might Shock Kangana Ranaut Fans

In 2017, Rana Daggubati gave strong proof of his acting prowess when he delivered a terrific performance in Baahubali 2 and left fans asking for more. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, became a huge hit and this worked wonders for his career. Post Baahubali 2, he impressed fans with his performance in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which helped him consolidate his standing in the industry. Now, Rana is back in the limelight for a surprising reason.

During a recent interaction with the web media, Rana weighed in on the 'nepotism debate' and said that even though 'insiders' find it easier to enter the industry, their survival depends on their skill set.

For the insiders, it is easy to get the first chance. But afterward, they have to prove their own skill set to sustain. Whether the skill came through family or in college, skill is a skill," he added.

The Ghazi star also made it clear that it is not right to refer to anyone as a 'product of nepotism'.

"All the star kids know the process as they have been in cinemas for a long time. How can you call it nepotism instead of saying that they are well experienced?" said Rana.

Interestingly, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been 'fighting against nepotism' for quite some time. The term 'product of nepotism' became popular after she attacked Karan Johar and accused him of being partial towards industry insiders. As such, some fans feel that Rana's comments will not go down well with Kangana fans.

Rana Daggubati's 'Dream Girl' Broke His Heart In The Cruelest Way Possible; Deets Inside!