    Rana Daggubati Health Update: Baaahubali Star To Undergo Kidney Transplant? Deets Inside

    By Staff
    Last year, actor Rana Daggubati became the talk of the town when he lost a good amount of weight in order to play current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the NTR Biopic. Around the same time, rumours of him being unwell began doing the rounds much to the surprise of his fans. However, they died down pretty soon. Unfortunately, Rana's health recently became a topic of discussion again when rumours of him needing a kidney transplant began doing the rounds. In fact, some media houses even reported that Rana's mother would be his donor.

    Now, it seems that the rumours were baseless. According to a leading website, the Baahubali actor is indeed suffering from a kidney-related problem, however, he does not need a transplant. Apparently, his kidney issues started when he was preparing for Baahubali and he has been monitoring his health since. Rana has given up smoking and is cautious about his health. The report further states that he is recovering and things are under control.

    We wish Rana a speedy recovery and hope that he stays healthy.

    On a related note, he was last seen in NTR Mahanayakudu. The Balakrishna starrer, which hit screens on February 22, 2019, has turned out to be the biggest disaster in the history of Tollywood. At present, he has Haathi Mere Saathi and Housefull 4 in his kitty.

    Source: Telugu 360

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
