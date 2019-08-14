Ranarangam First Review Is Out; Sharwanand Starrer Has Some Extremely Good Mass Action Scenes!

The Spectacular Sequences

According to the censor report that has come out, the interval episode, as well as the portion towards the climax sequences, have turned out to be pretty impressive.

The Twist

It also seems like Ranarangam has a pretty interesting twist in the tale and that superb twist is said to be another major highlight of this film.

Flashback Episodes

Ranarangam promises a fabulous performance from Sharwanand and the report doing the rounds also reveal that the flashback episodes of Sharwanand are spectacularly good. Altogether, Ranarangam has good reports after the censor shows.

More About Ranarangam

Ranarangam has been directed by Sudheer Varma, who is one among the prominent young directors of the Telugu film industry. Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this highly-awaited film. Reportedly, the film will narrate the story of a man, who grows to become an empire himself.