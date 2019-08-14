Ranarangam First Review Is Out; Sharwanand Starrer Has Some Extremely Good Mass Action Scenes!
Ranarangam, the Sharwanand movie that will be releasing in theatres tomorrow has got some really good pre-release reports. It seems like we would get to see the fabulous actor in an all-new avatar through this much-awaited Telugu flick, which is expected to be a gangster movie. Meanwhile, the first review of Ranarangam is already out. The censor report of the film has been doing the rounds on social media and it rightly suggests that Ranarangam has some really good mass action sequences, which again would be one among the major highlights of this film. Read to know more about Ranarangam first review.
The Spectacular Sequences
According to the censor report that has come out, the interval episode, as well as the portion towards the climax sequences, have turned out to be pretty impressive.
The Twist
It also seems like Ranarangam has a pretty interesting twist in the tale and that superb twist is said to be another major highlight of this film.
Flashback Episodes
Ranarangam promises a fabulous performance from Sharwanand and the report doing the rounds also reveal that the flashback episodes of Sharwanand are spectacularly good. Altogether, Ranarangam has good reports after the censor shows.
More About Ranarangam
Ranarangam has been directed by Sudheer Varma, who is one among the prominent young directors of the Telugu film industry. Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this highly-awaited film. Reportedly, the film will narrate the story of a man, who grows to become an empire himself.
Ranarangam has got a good pre-release buzz and reportedly, the booking for the film is already open. Going by the reports, the film has witnessed a decent pre-booking and with positive reviews, the film will get the mileage for a solid run in theatres. Let us wait and see what would happen.