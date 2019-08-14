English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranarangam First Review Is Out; Sharwanand Starrer Has Some Extremely Good Mass Action Scenes!

    By
    |

    Ranarangam, the Sharwanand movie that will be releasing in theatres tomorrow has got some really good pre-release reports. It seems like we would get to see the fabulous actor in an all-new avatar through this much-awaited Telugu flick, which is expected to be a gangster movie. Meanwhile, the first review of Ranarangam is already out. The censor report of the film has been doing the rounds on social media and it rightly suggests that Ranarangam has some really good mass action sequences, which again would be one among the major highlights of this film. Read to know more about Ranarangam first review.

    The Spectacular Sequences

    According to the censor report that has come out, the interval episode, as well as the portion towards the climax sequences, have turned out to be pretty impressive.

    The Twist

    It also seems like Ranarangam has a pretty interesting twist in the tale and that superb twist is said to be another major highlight of this film.

    Flashback Episodes

    Ranarangam promises a fabulous performance from Sharwanand and the report doing the rounds also reveal that the flashback episodes of Sharwanand are spectacularly good. Altogether, Ranarangam has good reports after the censor shows.

    More About Ranarangam

    Ranarangam has been directed by Sudheer Varma, who is one among the prominent young directors of the Telugu film industry. Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this highly-awaited film. Reportedly, the film will narrate the story of a man, who grows to become an empire himself.

    Ranarangam has got a good pre-release buzz and reportedly, the booking for the film is already open. Going by the reports, the film has witnessed a decent pre-booking and with positive reviews, the film will get the mileage for a solid run in theatres. Let us wait and see what would happen.

    More SHARWANAND News

    Read more about: ranarangam sharwanand
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue