Ranarangam Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About Sharwanand Movie!
Ranarangam is one among the major releases of the day (August 15, 2019). The Sharwanand movie looks like a promising gangster flick, which narrates the story of a youngster named Deva and his journey. The movie has been directed by Sudhir Varma. Reportedly, Ranarangam witnessed decent advance booking and that shows that audiences are quite excited to watch this flick, which portrays Sharwanand in an all new avatar. The shows have commenced in many of the centres and Twitter is getting flooded with reports regarding Sharwanand movie. Has the film met the expectations? Read Ranarangam Twitter review to know what the audiences feel about the movie.
About The First Half
Here is a tweet regarding the first half of the movie. It has been mentioned that the action sequences and BGM are among the major highlights of the first half.
A Comparison
Along with Ranarangam, Evaru has also hit theatres on the same day. According to the above tweet, Ranarangam is not as good as Evaru, which has won some good reviews straight away.
A Slow Movie?
Here is another tweet about the first half of the movie. Going by the tweet, the first half of the film has a slow narrative pattern. The tweet says that this might test the patience of the viewers.
About Dialogues
Praises have been pouring in for the dialogues of the movie. Here is a tweet praising the first half of the movie as well as the dialogues in store.
A Stylish Movie
The above tweet talks about the major positives of Ranarangam. According to the tweet, the film is stylish with some really good BGM.
Flashback Episodes Are Brilliant?
It seems like the flashback episodes have hit the right chords. The above tweet talks about the same. It has also been mentioned that Sharwanand has excelled in his role.