English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranarangam Twitter Review: Here’s What Audiences Feel About Sharwanand Movie!

    By Staff
    |

    Ranarangam is one among the major releases of the day (August 15, 2019). The Sharwanand movie looks like a promising gangster flick, which narrates the story of a youngster named Deva and his journey. The movie has been directed by Sudhir Varma. Reportedly, Ranarangam witnessed decent advance booking and that shows that audiences are quite excited to watch this flick, which portrays Sharwanand in an all new avatar. The shows have commenced in many of the centres and Twitter is getting flooded with reports regarding Sharwanand movie. Has the film met the expectations? Read Ranarangam Twitter review to know what the audiences feel about the movie.

    About The First Half

    Here is a tweet regarding the first half of the movie. It has been mentioned that the action sequences and BGM are among the major highlights of the first half.

    A Comparison

    Along with Ranarangam, Evaru has also hit theatres on the same day. According to the above tweet, Ranarangam is not as good as Evaru, which has won some good reviews straight away.

    A Slow Movie?

    Here is another tweet about the first half of the movie. Going by the tweet, the first half of the film has a slow narrative pattern. The tweet says that this might test the patience of the viewers.

    About Dialogues

    Praises have been pouring in for the dialogues of the movie. Here is a tweet praising the first half of the movie as well as the dialogues in store.

    A Stylish Movie

    The above tweet talks about the major positives of Ranarangam. According to the tweet, the film is stylish with some really good BGM.

    Flashback Episodes Are Brilliant?

    It seems like the flashback episodes have hit the right chords. The above tweet talks about the same. It has also been mentioned that Sharwanand has excelled in his role.

    More RANARANGAM News

    Read more about: ranarangam sharwanand
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue