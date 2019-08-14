Ranarangam Was To Be Titled Dalapathi; Makers Dropped Plan After Failing To Secure Rights

Actor Sharwanand is currently gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Ranarangam, slated to hit screens tomorrow (August 15, 2019). The film, directed by Sudheer Varma features the young hero in a macho new avatar that has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs, which is a positive sign. Now, here is a big update about Ranarangam. According to reports, the makers initially wanted to title the film 'Dalapathi'. However, they dropped the plan after failing to secure the rights to the iconic title.

The report, further, states that the makers of Ranarangam tried their best to secure 'Dalapathi' but things just did not work out. Following the setback, producer Naga Vamsi zeroed in on 'Ranarangam', which clicked with everyone.

Ranarangam revolves around a gangster's rise in the underworld and features plenty of mass elements. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, who will be seen in the second half of Ranarangam. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan too is a part of the cast. The team, reportedly, had a hard time shooting for Ranarangam due to its period setting. A lot of care was taken to ensure that vehicles did not appear in the background during the outdoor shoots.

Interestingly, Ranarangam was originally offered to Ravi Teja, who expressed a desire to act in the movie. However, Sharwanand reportedly convinced him to change his mind.

Meanwhile, Ranarangam has received rave reviews from industry insiders. As per the Censor reports, it is a feast for the mass audience, featuring a rocking performance from Sharwanand.

Once Ranarangam hits screens, Sharwanand is likely to turn his attention to the Telugu remake of 96, featuring him as the hero opposite Samantha Akkineni. The film, produced by Dil Raju, is likely to arrive in theatres later this year.

So, are you looking forward to Ranarangam? Will it set the box office on fire? Comments, please!