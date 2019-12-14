Rangasthalam Continues To Be The Favourite Of The Mini-screen Audiences!
Rangasthalam, the Ram Charan starrer, which hit theatres in 2018, has a cult fan-following. The Sukumar directorial is considered to be one of the most appreciated movies of this decade. As everyone knows, it was a humungous success at the box office and smashed many non-Baahubali records at the box office. Similarly, the Ram Charan starrer has had a fabulous outing on the mini-screens as well and it was recently aired on Star Maa, yet again. The TRP ratings suggest that the film continues to be the hot favourite of the mini-screen audiences as well.
Recent TRP Ratings
According to reports, Rangasthalam was aired on Star Maa in the first week of December. Reports that have come up reveal that the film registered a TRP rating of 6.74 and was the top performer among all the movies, which were aired on various Telugu channels in the past week.
Overtakes Brochevarevarura
Moreover, Rangasthalam has also overtaken the highly acclaimed movie Brochevarevarura, which premiered last week. Reportedly, the 2019 movie, which hit theatres in July, went on to get a TRP rating of 4.33. Brochevarevarura premiered on Gemini TV. The movie has found its name in the list of prominent hits of this year, so far.
Rangasthalam's First Outing
Rangasthalam had made its television premiere on October 14, 2019, on Star Maa. According to reports that had come back then, the Ram Charan starrer went on to register a TRP rating of 19.5 in its first outing. It is also the top performing movie of Ram Charan so far on television.
In The Top 10
Importantly, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam is also a prominent member in the list of the top 10 Telugu movies of all-time with maximum TRP ratings. This list is led by Baahubali 2, the blockbuster movie, which went on to garner around 22.7 TRP ratings for its television premiere.