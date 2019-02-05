English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rashmi Gautam Reacts To Rakul Preet's Controversial Tweet About A Fan's Mother

    By
    |

    A few days ago, popular actress Rakul Preet was trolled mercilessly when a photo of her stepping out of a car went viral. In fact, a Twitter user even went to the extent of saying that the Spyder beauty was stepping out of her car 'after a session'. As expected, this upset Rakul big time and she made a strong remark about the guy's mother. Her reaction received flak from all quarters and this forced her to issue a clarification.

    "Well for people questioning my ethics, why don't you speak up when women are objectified and I've chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too," she had added.

    Rashmi

    During a recent Twitter interaction, anchor Rashmi Gautam spoke about the controversy and said that Rakul's remarks were justified. She also said that the remark was Rakul's way of giving the pervert a taste of his own medicine.

    "She was hurt and she said things and extended and apology too But tat man had to be given a taste of his own medicine And all those people who trolled her can they swear by saying that they have never used MAA BEHEN KI GALIS in there entire life," (sic) she added

    These are some strong words and prove that Rashmi is one outspoken lady.

    So, do you feel Rakul was right in abusing the fan's mother? Comments, please!

    Read more about: rashmi gautam rakul preet
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue