Rashmi Gautam Reacts To Rakul Preet's Controversial Tweet About A Fan's Mother

A few days ago, popular actress Rakul Preet was trolled mercilessly when a photo of her stepping out of a car went viral. In fact, a Twitter user even went to the extent of saying that the Spyder beauty was stepping out of her car 'after a session'. As expected, this upset Rakul big time and she made a strong remark about the guy's mother. Her reaction received flak from all quarters and this forced her to issue a clarification.

"Well for people questioning my ethics, why don't you speak up when women are objectified and I've chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too," she had added.

During a recent Twitter interaction, anchor Rashmi Gautam spoke about the controversy and said that Rakul's remarks were justified. She also said that the remark was Rakul's way of giving the pervert a taste of his own medicine.

"She was hurt and she said things and extended and apology too But tat man had to be given a taste of his own medicine And all those people who trolled her can they swear by saying that they have never used MAA BEHEN KI GALIS in there entire life," (sic) she added

These are some strong words and prove that Rashmi is one outspoken lady.

So, do you feel Rakul was right in abusing the fan's mother? Comments, please!