Rashmi Gautam Takes A Dig At SP Balasubrahmanyam With Her Cleavage Remark?

Rashmi Slams Double Standards

During a recent Twitter interaction with her fans, Rashmi was asked about women not wearing traditional dresses. Replying to the objectionable question, she said that 'tradition' applies to both the sexes and not just women alone.

"Tradition is meant for both s*xes just not women would have appreciated your tweet if it was meant for both (sic)," she added.

Rashmi Drops The C Bomb

She also said that while no one has a problem with men roaming around in shorts and cut baniyans, most people have an issue with cleavage.

Her Exact Words

"Well to begin with I don't like men wearing shorts when there hairy legs are seen Cut baniyans with all the armpit hair Half sleeve shirts too much exposing of the hands Bare chest roaming on the beach with there man boobs hanging Just a few to begin with My list is long. The point was if a women's cleavage is a problem for men y can't women have problem too" (sic) she added.

To Conclude...

While she did not mention SPB, the buzz is that she was taking a shot at the singer's outdated mindset with her hard-hitting tweets. Either way, Rashmi deserves to be praised for taking such a bold stand on a public platform.

