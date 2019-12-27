Rashmika Mandanna And Nithiin Shake A Leg To Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo In Italy! Watch video

Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are shooting for their upcoming flick Bheeshma in Positano, Italy. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film is believed to be a romantic comedy. It is slated for a release on 21 February, 2020. Bheeshma also features Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore and Rajiv Kanakala in important roles.

While in Italy, Rashmika and Nithiin paid a cute tribute to Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan. The two were seen shaking a leg to Hrithik Roshan's famous song Ghungroo from his latest film War. The duo were seen dancing on the banks of a river in Positano to Hrithik's number.

Nithiin and Rashmika reprised the hook step from Ghungroo in a picture perfect background. Rashmika took to Instagram to share the video. She wrote, "Love to you @iHrithik sir, From #Bheeshma team from Positano. Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music. @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula." (sic)

Ghungroo became a YouTube sensation ever since its release. The song was rendered by popular singer Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao and it has about 150 million views on YouTube until now.

The teaser of Bheeshma, which was released recently, became viral on the Internet. It faced severe criticism for objectification of women, as in the teaser, Nithiin is seen following Rashmika in the office and trying to touch her inappropriately. The makers are tight-lipped about the backlash so far. It is reported that the Bheeshma team will head to Hyderabad after their Italy schedule.

Recently, Rashmika's ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty visited Chennai to promote his Tamil-dubbed version of his Telugu flick Avane Srimannarayana. He spoke to The Times of India about his former fiancee Rashmika. It so happened that Rakshit played Santa Claus for a fun game, and when he was given the topic of Rashmika Mandanna, he said he wishes her the best.

Rakshit stated, "She dreams big. I know her past and, therefore, also know where those dreams come from. I wish Santa makes all her dreams come true."