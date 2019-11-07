Rashmika Mandanna Hits Out At Trolls: No One Has Any Right To Say Anything About Our Families

Her Exact Words

"I don't know what you guys get out of doing this to us actors. Is it because we are the soft targets for you? The public figure doesn't mean you can target us ruthlessly. A lot of you keep saying- ignore the bad comments or trolls and I generally 'do'. Say anything you want about our work- you have the right but no one has any right to say anything about our families or our personal lives. No actor deserves this crap. Because let me tell you this, being an actor is not easy. Each and every profession deserves the utmost respect. I think people should first start respecting one another." (sic)

She Means Business

Rashmika also 'congratulated' the troll for 'hurting' her and spoiling her day, indicating she is done turning a blind eye to trolling.

A Hard Time For Rashmika

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in the much-hyped Dear Comrade, which turned out to be a colossal failure. The film, marking her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, never clicked with masses and this proved to be its downfall. She was apparently quite hurt by the Dear Comrade debacle.

The Road Ahead...

Rashmika will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2020. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and this is its biggest highlight. Rashmika also has Bheeshma, starring Nithiin, and the Kannada movie Pogaru in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.