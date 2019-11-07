Rashmika Mandanna Hits Out At Trolls: No One Has Any Right To Say Anything About Our Families
Rashmika Mandanna, the resident 'Kodava Beauty' of South cinema, enjoys a strong fan-following due to her good looks and charming personality. Sadly, despite being a sweetheart, she has often been targeted by mindless trolls, much to the shock of her die-hard fans. Recently, she once again found herself in a difficult situation when a guy trolled her by sharing her childhood photos. This, apparently upset Rashmika big time and forced her to get into 'troll hunter' mode. In a hard-hitting post, she asked her detractors to get a life and said that she gets deeply hurt by such incidents.
Her Exact Words
"I don't know what you guys get out of doing this to us actors. Is it because we are the soft targets for you? The public figure doesn't mean you can target us ruthlessly. A lot of you keep saying- ignore the bad comments or trolls and I generally 'do'. Say anything you want about our work- you have the right but no one has any right to say anything about our families or our personal lives. No actor deserves this crap. Because let me tell you this, being an actor is not easy. Each and every profession deserves the utmost respect. I think people should first start respecting one another." (sic)
She Means Business
Rashmika also 'congratulated' the troll for 'hurting' her and spoiling her day, indicating she is done turning a blind eye to trolling.
A Hard Time For Rashmika
On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in the much-hyped Dear Comrade, which turned out to be a colossal failure. The film, marking her second collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, never clicked with masses and this proved to be its downfall. She was apparently quite hurt by the Dear Comrade debacle.
The Road Ahead...
Rashmika will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2020. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and this is its biggest highlight. Rashmika also has Bheeshma, starring Nithiin, and the Kannada movie Pogaru in her kitty. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to.