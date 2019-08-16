English
    Rashmika Mandanna Feels That A-list Heroes Might Not Work With Her Again Due To Link-up Rumours?

    Young actress Rashmika Mandanna, who became the sweetheart of Tollywood with Geetha Govindam, recently suffered a setback of epic proportions when Dear Comrade bombed at the box office. The film, featuring her as Vijay Deverakonda's love interest, never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its undoing. Now, here is some shocking news for her fans. Rashmika recently told the media that Tollywood A-listers might not work with her in the future because of a shocking reason.

    Rashmika's Biggest Fear Revealed

    As per Cinejosh, while speaking to the media, Rashmika said that A-list heroes refrain from working with heroines once rumours spread about their personal life, implying that she is worried about her future prospects. She added that her parents too feel scandalous rumours might take a toll on her career, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    A Vijay Deverakonda Connect?

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's rumoured affair became a topic of discussion shortly after they starred in Geetha Govindam. Some trolls even implied that the Kodava beauty's 'link up' with the Arjun Reddy hero led to her split from Rakshit Shetty, which ruffled a few feathers. Even though Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have maintained that they are 'just friends', the rumours refuse to die down.

    A Busy Time For Rashmika

    Rashmika will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to hit screens this Sankranti. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu, which is its biggest highlight. She also has the Kannada movie Pogaru and the Allu Arjun-Sukumar film in her kitty.

    The Rowdy Too Is Busy

    On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in a romantic movie, featuring Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies. He will also be beginning work on a film with ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The young star might also be reviving Hero, which has been on hold for some time.

