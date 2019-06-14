English
    Rashmika Mandanna Gave A Shock To This Hero Before Accepting Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru

    Last year, actress Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. Sadly, her next release Devadas failed to live up to expectations and flopped at the box office. At present, she is in the limelight because of her the recently-announced Sarileru Neekevvaru that marks her first collaboration with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu.

    Interestingly, Rashmika had initially turned down Sarileru Neekevvaru as she did not any dates. However, she later accepted the offer much to the delight of her fans. Now, the real reason behind these interesting turn of events has been revealed.

    According to reports, the Kodava beauty initially said 'no' to Mahesh Babu's 26th movie as she was planning to act opposite Tamil hero Sivakarthikeyan in his next. However, she soon realised that she did not have much of a role in the movie. Thereafter, she said no to SK's movie and told director Anil Ravipudi that she was okay with acting opposite 'Prince' in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    The buzz is that Rashmika has made a sensible decision as Anil Ravipudi's films are synonymous with entertaining female characters.

    Meanwhile, the Chalo beauty also has Dear Comrade in her kitty, which marks her second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja in the Kannada movie Pogaru. All in all, she currently has plenty on her plate.

    Source: Gulte

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
