Rashmika Mandanna Gets Overtaken By This Actress In Terms Of Buzz?

Rashmika Mandanna has bagged her biggest project till date in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu. The 26th film of superstar would feature the Geetha Govindam actress as the leading lady. The film is being directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a highly-anticipated movie and the film will also pave way for the comeback of senior actress and politician Vijayashanthi to films. She will be seen essaying a crucial role in the film.

Now, some of the reports claim that the hype surrounding Vijayashanthi's role in Mahesh 26 is much higher than that of Rashmika Mandanna's role as the online circuits have already started to discuss Vijayashanthi's character in the film.

Amidst all the rumours that came in regarding her role in the movie, Vijayashanthi herself has reportedly given a clarification about the character that she plays in the movie. If the reports are anything to go by, the actress herself has mentioned that she will be doing a supporting role in the movie. However, she also busted the rumours that she might be doing a negative role of Mahesh Babu's mother in the film.

The talks surrounding Vijayashanthi's role in the film has already emerged as a major talking point even before the shoot of the movie while the audiences are yet to know more about Rashmika Mandanna's character. However, it seems like we would get to know more about her character in the film in the days to come. Rashmika Mandanna is an actress with a huge fan base and her presence in the film is sure to do a whole lot of good to the movie.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has another big release in the line-up. Her next film Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role will be hitting the theatres in July.

