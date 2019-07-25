Rashmika Mandanna Reveals That She Had A BAD FIGHT With Her Family To Work In Dear Comrade!

Dear Comrade Pre-release Event

Dear Comrade pre-release event was held in Hyderabad yesterday (July 24, 2019). The grand event was attended by Vijay Deverakonda, Bharat Kamma, Rashmika Mandanna and all the other major cast & crew members of the movie. Her speech during the function has garnered everyone's attention.

Entry To The Film Industry

While speaking at the function, Rashmika Mandanna remembered the struggle that she had to face while fighting for what she loved. She recollected that she had to convince her family members to let her enter the film industry since many of them had a belief that film industry is not safe for girls.

When She Heard The Script

Rashmika Mandanna was vocal about Dear Comrade as well. She recollected the instance when the movie's director, Bharat Kamma, had narrated the script to her. The actress revealed that she was mighty impressed with the script of the movie and decided to do the film straight away.

A Fight With The Family

However, Rashmika revealed that she had a fight with her father, mother and family members so as to convince her decision to do the film. She further added that it was a bad fight with the family asking her why should she do yet another movie with Vijay Deverakonda. She responded by telling that it doesn't matter who the hero is, she wishes to do the film since she loved the script to the core.